Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $9.93

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $439.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

