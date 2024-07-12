Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Roche stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.92.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
