Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,687 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roche by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

Roche stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

