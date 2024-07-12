Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.06. 2,982,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,571,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.