iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VXZ opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average five-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXZ was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

