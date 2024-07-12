iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of VXZ opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.
About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.