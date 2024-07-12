Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $49.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,875,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

