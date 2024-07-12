PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $158.03 and last traded at $162.05. 2,801,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,467,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.59.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
