Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $11.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after buying an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after buying an additional 1,103,687 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

