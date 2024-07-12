Analysts Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $4.05

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

