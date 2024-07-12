iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

VXX opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

