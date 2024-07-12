Brokerages Set Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) PT at $138.33

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 3,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $24,285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

