Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $96.67

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASGN stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $425,600.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in ASGN by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 10.7% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

