Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 191.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

