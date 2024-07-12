Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 294,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.