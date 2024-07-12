Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $32.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71, a PEG ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $7,168,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

