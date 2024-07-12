Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

