Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

