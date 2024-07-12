AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Down 2%

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.38. Approximately 4,952 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08.

About AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

