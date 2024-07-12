PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Shares Up 3.9%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $14.68. 5,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.