Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Lowered by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.