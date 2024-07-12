FY2025 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

