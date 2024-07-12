Brokers Offer Predictions for SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundThinking in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

SSTI stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

