FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Increased by Analyst

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

