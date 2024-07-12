Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UWM Holdings Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for UWM in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.46 on Thursday. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $713.03 million, a PE ratio of 248.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

