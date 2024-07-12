Wedbush Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

