Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

