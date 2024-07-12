M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 10,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 4,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

M&G Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

