Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 0.7%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.86). 277,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 399,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Premier Miton Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,305.43). Corporate insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

