Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.96. 2,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 43,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.39% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

