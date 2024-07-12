Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 3,325 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

