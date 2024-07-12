Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
