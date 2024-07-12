Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAGGet Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRAG

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.