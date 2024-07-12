Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 14,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.