Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.42). Approximately 25,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.25 ($1.44).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 36.19. The company has a market cap of £128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.48.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.