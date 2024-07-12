Analysts Offer Predictions for Sezzle Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sezzle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

SEZL opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.96 million and a PE ratio of 36.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

