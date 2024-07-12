West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 3.8%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.93 and last traded at $77.71. 157,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,385% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.