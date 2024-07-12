Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
Stelco Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.