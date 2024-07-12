iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.40 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 804,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 349,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.38.

