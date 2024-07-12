Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,619 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,388 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLC. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $86.57 on Friday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

