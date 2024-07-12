Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,423 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 637% compared to the typical volume of 600 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,853,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

