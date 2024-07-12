Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,239 put options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the average daily volume of 12,259 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

