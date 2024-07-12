CrowdStrike Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 67,384 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 50,694 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $370.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 698.92, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- What is a Dividend King?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.