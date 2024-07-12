Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Corebridge Financial Call Options (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical volume of 6,517 call options.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRBG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

