Aptiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 211% compared to the average daily volume of 1,933 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

