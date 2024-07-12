Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 107,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 67,846 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $26.48 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.