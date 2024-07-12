Uranium Royalty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 13,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,492% compared to the average volume of 538 call options.
Uranium Royalty Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Natixis increased its stake in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,801,369 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UROY
Uranium Royalty Company Profile
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Royalty
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.