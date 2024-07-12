Uranium Royalty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 13,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,492% compared to the average volume of 538 call options.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Natixis increased its stake in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,801,369 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

