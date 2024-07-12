Head to Head Review: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) vs. Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $832.97 million 0.55 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -8.07 Cenntro $22.08 million 2.44 -$54.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lotus Technology and Cenntro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cenntro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A N/A -41.65% Cenntro -238.49% -40.89% -27.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and Cenntro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Cenntro.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

