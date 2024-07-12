Brokerages Set Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) PT at C$19.58

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

MHC.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.59.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Insiders acquired 2,845 shares of company stock worth $43,303 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

