Brokerages Set Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) PT at $9.38

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $19,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.