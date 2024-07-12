Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $470.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE TDY opened at $394.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

