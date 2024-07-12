Analysts Set Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Target Price at $45.57

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

RBRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RBRK opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

