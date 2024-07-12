Analysts Set Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target at $46.29

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

TEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TEM opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

